Azerbaijani Airlines has suspended flights from Baku to Paris (France), Berlin (Germany), Nur-Sultan, Aktau and Almaty (all Kazakhstan) as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Cabinet of Ministers reported. The ban became effective on March 15.

Azerbaijani Airlines will also suspended flights from Baku to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Lviv (Ukraine) from 16 March, Dubai (UAE) and Kazan (Russia), from 17 March, New York (USA) from 24 March.

In line with preventative measures by the Cabinet of Ministers against COVID-19, other international flights will also be suspended: Baku-Doha (Qatar) via Qatar Airlines, Abu-Dabi-Baku, Dubai-Baku and Sharja-Baku via Air Arabia, Etihad, Fly Dubai (UAE), Novosibirsk (Russia)-Baku via S7 Airlines, Yekaterinburg (Russia)-Baku via Ural Airlines, Surgut (Russia)-Baku via Utair Airlines from 17 March, and Krasnoyarsk (Russia)-Baku via IrAero Airlines from 18 March.

The headquarters also informs that all embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan will start issuing entry visas on a limited basis as of March 12.

