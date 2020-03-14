By Trend

The decision made in Azerbaijan to take a number of measures on social isolation due to the threat of the coronavirus infection outbreak is the right one, Ibadulla Agayev, the chief epidemiologist of the Health Ministry told Trend.

He said that the isolation measures will prevent aggravation of the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan.

Agayev highlighted that provision of Azerbaijani citizens’ safety is one of the most important and prioritized issues.

“Taking into consideration WHO recommendations and international experience, Azerbaijani government is ought to expand the variety of measures taken to ensure protection of public health and prevention of the virus from spreading. Implementation of the timely decision will help to ensure that the epidemiological situation does not worsen and the disease does not spread among people.

This decision is aimed to ensure quality life for citizens and their safety, as well as to protect against the impact of this global problem,” he said. Agayev added that implementing these measures amid coronavirus spreading globally and due to the fact that WHO named the infection to be epidemic is very important.

He emphasized that the rules impose corresponding responsibility not only on state bodies, but also on society as a whole and on each citizen individually.

Agayev said that the measures taken are a matter of national security and national solidarity, and thus, regardless of the position held and personal views, each citizen should be as attentive and responsible as possible when implementing new rules.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting the measures on social isolation that have been applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.

