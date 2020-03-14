By Trend

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has made a statement, Trend reports referring to the headquarters. The sound track about the closure of grocery stores in Baku, as well as taking of great restrictions on their activity to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan was disseminated in Whatsapp, the statement said.

There will be no changes in the work of grocery stores, markets and supermarkets as part of the comprehensive measures which are being carried out in the country with the aim of reliable protecting public healthcare and preventing the spread of coronavirus, the headquarters added.

This sound track is misinformation and is designed to create artificial excitement among the population. Currently, the relevant structures are working to reveal and prosecute those who disseminate this false information.

