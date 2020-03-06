By Akbar Mammadov

The World Bank is supporting Azerbaijan in its transition to efficient budgeting mechanism, the Country Manager of World Bank for Azerbaijan, Navid Naqvi, has said.

He made the remarks during the seminar on “Development of sector strategic plans in the context of transition to efficient budgetary planning” held as part of the World Bank’s technical assistance project “Strengthening Medium-Term Planning" in Azerbaijan on March 4.

“World Bank is consecutively rendering support to Ministry of Finance to realize the transition to efficient budgeting mechanism and implementation of middle-term expenditure framework in accordance with the technical assistance project for “Strengthening Medium-Term Planning in Azerbaijan,” Navid Naqvi said.

Vusal Gasimli, The Managing Director of Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, and the Deputy Minister of Education Idris Isayev noted that this new mechanism will allow the country to use and allocate financial resources for programs and concrete results.

Speaking at the event, Naqvi pointed out to reforms implemented by the organization together with the Azerbaijani government, as well as the Ministry of Finance.

Deputy Minister of Finance Azer Bayramov spoke about reforms on public finance management implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan. He also noted that such seminars play a considerable role in raising the welfare of citizens, increasing the effectiveness of state regulation and transparency in the economy.

The Deputy Minister also gave detailed information about the “Rule of Preparation of Middle-Term Expenditure Framework”, and according to other relevant documents, implementations on the transition to efficient budgeting mechanism ensuring the increase of efficiency and targeting of public expenditures by Ministry of Finance in accordance with tasks set related to the preparation of middle-term expenditure framework.

Representatives of President Administration of Azerbaijan, Cabinet of Ministers, Finance, Economy, Agriculture, Education, Ecology and Natural Resources ministries and international organizations, economist-scientists and specialists participated in the event.

As the continuation of the workshop, World Bank’s experts in its Country Office in Azerbaijan and Ministry of Finance will advance the initial projects of these plans and organize training for sub-working groups on the preparation of sector strategic plans of ministries of Education, Agriculture, and Ecology and Natural Resources on 5-6 March.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz