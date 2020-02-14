By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on February 15.Fog and drizzle are expected in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

Temperatures on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 °C at night, 7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 2-4 °C at night, 8-10 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 776 to 771 mmHg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry be rainy in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, with fog and mild west wind expected.

The temperature will vary from -2 °C to -5°C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -5 °C to -10 °C at night, from 0 °C to 4 °C in the day.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

