By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov and Moldova’s Prime Minister Ion Chicu discussed the prospects of cooperation in energy and transport sectors as well as the organization of a business forum.

"During the negotiations, it was agreed to organize a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two states," the website of the Moldovan government press service website reported on February 13.

During the meeting, the sides discussed organizing a business forum for entrepreneurs, and also spoke about the prospects of partnership in the energy and transport sectors.

Osmanov emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready for mutual cooperation.

In turn, Chicu expressed Moldova’s intention to continue to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The minister noted that Moldova intends to offer Azerbaijani investors better conditions if new jobs are created, as well as competitive services and products.

Azerbaijan and Moldova closely cooperate within international organizations. Cooperation in various international and regional programs and projects, including the energetic and transportation ones in the framework of the Silk Road, TRACECA, GUAM and Eastern Partnership, opens a good perspective for joint actions.

Trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $4 million in January-September 2019. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported products worth $376,000 to Moldova, while imports from Moldova were about $3.7 million.

In September 2019, Azerbaijan’s Patent and Trademarks Center Public Legal Entity and the State Agency on Intellectual Property of Moldova (AGEPI) signed memorandum on cooperation (MoU).

The document envisages exchange of experience between the two countries, cooperation in delivering specialized intellectual property services to customers, exchange of information on legislation relating to industrial property and its future development and participation in intellectual property awareness campaigns.

