By Trend

An extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council member countries has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

Opening the event, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the wide agenda of the event.

A number of various issues, including cooperation with countries that are not members of the organization will be discussed during the event.

A press conference will be held following the meeting.

---

