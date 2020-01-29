By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has opened a new Friend of SMEs center in Kurdamir region.

Friend of SMEs center serve as a mechanism to help identify and implement initiatives of SMEs.

Representatives of SMEs Development Agency, local executive authorities, as well as entrepreneurs participated at the opening ceremony of the center.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the board of SMEs Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov informed the participants about the activities of the agency to support SMEs, as well as the services provided by Friend of SMEs to entrepreneurs in the regions. He invited entrepreneurs to actively cooperate with the center.

He emphasized that “Friend of SMEs” network will continue to expand in 2020 to cover several more cities and regions of the country.

The head of the Kurdamir region Executive Power Ceyhun Jafarov briefed on the socio-economic development and entrepreneurship in the region, noting that Friend of SMEs will be a useful support mechanism for entrepreneurs and startups.

The participants got acquainted with conditions created in the newly opened Friend of SMEs center for receiving applications from entrepreneurs and providing services within the mechanisms of state support. It was noted that just like in other Friend of SMEs center, the SMEs volunteers will also operate in the Kurdamir office.

The center opened in Kurdamir is the 21th Friend of SMEs center opened in the country.

The activities of the Friends of SMEs are focused on a regions' development potential through the creation of new SMEs and the development of the existing ones. Another key aspect of Friends of SMEs' activity is the provision of SMEs with multiple supports for their sustainable development needs.

Presently, Friends of SMEs are operating in 14 cities and regions of the country, and entrepreneurs from surrounding areas can also use their services.

