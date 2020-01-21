By Trend

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Tbilisi for an official visit on Jan. 21 at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meetings with the Georgian military and political leadership, which are planned to be held as part of the visit, the Azerbaijani defense minister will discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as international and regional security issues.

---

