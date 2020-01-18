By Trend

Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) has taken all necessary steps for MP candidates to be able to carry out a pre-election campaign on equal terms, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 18.

“For this purpose, open and closed places were allotted in all constituencies and in the territories of all districts,” Gasimov added. “A total of 270 open and closed places for pre-election campaign were set up throughout the country.”

"These places are at the disposal of candidates,” the deputy chairman said. “By informing the district election commissions, candidates may use them. Some 40 media outlets applied to the CEC in connection with the paid pre-election campaign and candidates may also use their opportunities."

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.