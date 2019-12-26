By Trend

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will visit Azerbaijan tonight, a diplomatic source told Trend on Dec. 25.

Such issues as increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be discussed during the visit.

Pekcan is expected to meet with the Azerbaijani officials.

In October 2019, Turkey’s trade turnover with the Azerbaijan increased by $33.7 million, compared to September 2018, and amounted to just over $177.3 million, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkish exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $153.4 million, while imports from the Azerbaijan slightly exceeded $23.8 million in October 2019.

Turkey – Azerbaijan trade turnover increased by $80.9 million from January through October 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $1.6 billion.

“From January through October 2019, Turkey's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.2 billion, and imports from Azerbaijan - $322.5 million,” the ministry said.

