By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Median marriage age for both men and women has risen in Azerbaijan, local media has reported.

According to the researches by Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee, for the first time since 1989, men’s median marriage age has increased to 29 years.

The relevant figure amounted to 28.6 years between 2014 and 2016 while it rose to 28.8 in 2017 and finally in 2019, it reached 29 years.

Median marriage age for women, in turn, has also become higher. The indicator for women was 24.1 years between 2014-2016, while it increased to 24.2 in 2017.

In 2018, the average age of married women in Azerbaijan amounted to 24.3 years, which corresponds to 1990 data.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Justice, the number of married people in Azerbaijan amounted to 46,745 people in the first 9 months of 2019, while it amounted to 45,963 in the same period last year.

The number of marriages in Azerbaijan amounted to 46,745 people in 2018, while this figure was 62,923 in the previous year, the State Statistical Committee has reported.

Additionally, 12,814 divorces were registered in the first nine months of 2019 and 11,191 in 2019.

