By Trend

At the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, a drafting commission was created to prepare a decision on the dissolution of the parliament, Trend reports Dec. 2.

The commission includes Vice Speaker Bahar Muradova, head of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building Ali Huseynli, MP Fazail Ibrahimli, head of the parliamentary committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties Samad Seyidov and MP Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said at the plenary session.

