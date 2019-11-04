By Rasana Gasimova

The First Robotics Challenge among young people was held within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on October 27-31. The competitions were organized in two categories – “Robot Sumo” and “Robot Soccer.

Azerbaijan was represented at the First Robotics Challenge by a team co-organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AREA – Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy.

Team members consisting of mentor, AREA co-founder Rahman Rasulzade, AREA trainer Emin Bayramov and Khazar University student Mohammad Mammadli competed in the Sumo Robot competition in the age category between 18 and 23.

The competition was attended by representatives from over 100 countries. Azerbaijan ranked seventh place in the top ten.

The first OIC Robotics Challenge (ORC) was organized by COMSTECH in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat, Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan within the framework of INNOWEEK held in Uzbekistan.

High technologies are the most advanced and science intensive technologies in modern world and the move to high-technologies and corresponding equipment is an important part of the scientific-technical revolution in the modern era.

