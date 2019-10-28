Azerbaijan is committed to such values as democracy, human rights and freedoms, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Oct. 25 at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries in Baku.

“This has deep historical roots,” Ilham Aliyev said. “We are proud that the first democratic republic in the Muslim East was established in Azerbaijan a hundred years ago, women were granted the right to vote. In fact, we beat most Western countries in this respect. Democratic development is Azerbaijan’s conscious choice. All fundamental human rights and freedoms, the rule of law and freedom of the press are guaranteed in Azerbaijan.”

