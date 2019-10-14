By Trend

Turkey and Azerbaijan can solve all problems based on the principle of “Two states - one nation,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Baku at a meeting of the DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey), Trend reports Oct. 14.

Erdogan said that strong Turkey means strong Azerbaijan, and strong Azerbaijan means strong Turkey.

The president also noted that the Baku summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is a very important event. Erdogan said that the Turkic world, which unites 300 million people, has a very important potential.

“Despite that we have different states, we are the children of one nation,” the Turkish president added.

Erdogan noted that the Turkic Council should strengthen relations in all areas.

“Turkic entrepreneurs are working in many countries, and this makes us happy,” the Turkish president said.

---

