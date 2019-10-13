By Trend

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated chess player Aydin Suleymanli who won the World Youth Chess Championship in Under-14 category in India.

“News of our young chess player Aydin Suleymanli`s win fills each and every one of us with pride and happiness,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in an Instagram post. “I extend my cordial congratulations to Aydin on his claiming the world champion`s title, and wish him new achievements and victories.”

---

