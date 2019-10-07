By Rasana Gasimova

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in cooperation with the Azerbaijani Union of amateur anglers has held a fishing tournament under the slogan “End to Poaching!” in the Absheron National Park.

It was the first time that the tournament was held in the Absheron National Park, Trend reports.

Etibar Ibrahimov, The director of the Absheron National Park said that the tournament aims at putting an end to poaching, as well as disseminating and promoting fishing rules. He added that events like this encourage fishing within the applicable rules.

Ibrahimov noted that in order to increase the fish population, farmed fish are released into the natural water basins. However, some thousands of fishermen across the country use prohibited fishing methods, and this leads to the mass destruction of aquatic creatures and prevents the growth of their population.

“Not only structures of the Ministry of Ecology, but also all the citizens of the country should fight this. To achieve more successful results, we need public support. We want everyone to demonstrate their civic position by stopping hose who catch fish without permission,” Ibrahimov added.

Afgan Aliyev, the Head of the Azerbaijani Union of amateur anglers said that more than 50 amateur fishermen took part in the tournament dedicated to the memory of the Azerbaijani national hero, Mubariz Ibrahimov.

“People post videos and photos of fishermen using synthetic nets and bombs on social media. They accuse the Ministry of insufficient work. However, this is not only the work of the Ministry; we all must fight together, express our position regarding poachers. It is everyone’s civic duty,” Aliyev said.

One of the participants, amateur fisherman Ramin Yagnaliyev called the fishing tournament, organized in Absheron National Park, a very important initiative to combat poaching.

"We have participated in such tournaments before. Holding this tournament in the national park is an appeal to poachers to stop using forbidden means and methods. Participating here, I want to set an example to all poachers. I vote for civilized and humane fishing, “he said.

“We are against fishing with synthetic nets and other prohibited means. Everyone should know that commercial fishing is prohibited from May to September. At this time, catching fish is unacceptable. We urge all fishermen to abide by the rules and put an end to poaching. We hope that this event will help us achieve our goal," said Mushvig Hasanov, an amateur fisherman who also participated in the tournament.

Tourists visiting the national park also watched the tournament with interest. They highly appreciated the initiative and believed that such events would give a positive result.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Union of amateur anglers awarded the participants in seven different nominations. The main prize was a check for 500 manats ($293).

In the fresh waters of the republic and in the Caspian Sea, fishing of 30 species of fish is allowed. Many of them are trapped in River Kur, lakes and stagnant water around Kur, as well as in the Mingachevir reservoir.

At present, there is no limit for fishing in Azerbaijan, with the exception of pikeperch, white-eyed carp, silver carp, trout, Caspian trout, swordfish, roach and others. These species are listed in the "Red Book" and their capture is prohibited by law.

Amateur anglers do not need any licenses - fishing with fishing rods is allowed. It is forbidden to use synthetic networks, electrical equipment, chemical and silencing means.

