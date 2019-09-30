By Trend

Russia’s Sochi will host the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club ‪from September 30 to October 3‬, Trend reports.

The topic of the upcoming meeting is “The Dawn of the East and the World Political Structure”. The agenda of the meeting includes issues about the influence of the East on the world order.

Politicians and experts will discuss how the world is changing, in which the role of Asia is growing, and a different worldview and structure are coming to the fore.

One of the special sessions of the Valdai Club meeting is “Russia and the Islamic World: Mutual Role and Mutual Influence”, moderated by Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Vice President of the Baku Network Expert Council Gulnara Mammadzade.

Head of the Republic of Dagestan Vladimir Vasiliev and the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov were invited as speakers to this session.

Valdai International Discussion Club is an assembly of well-known experts specializing in the study of Russian foreign and domestic policy. The club was created in September 2004 at the initiative of RIA Novosti, the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, the newspaper The Moscow Times and the magazines "Russia in Global Affairs" and Russia Profile.

The club was named after the venue of the first conference, which took place in Veliky Novgorod, near Lake Valdai.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz