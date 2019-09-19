By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, the official Ambassador of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Yana Batyrshina, held an open master-class for gymnastics lovers during the second day of the championship on September 17, Azernews reported.

As expected, the appearance of Yana Batyrshina at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku caused excitement among the local public. Over two dozen potential gymnasts, together with their parents, were impatiently waiting for the guest.

At the beginning of the two-hour master class, Russian Honored Master of Sports Batyrshina, together with the young gymnasts, held a warm-up. Then, each of the participants demonstrated their skills in handling the ball, hoop, and ribbon.

Further, the multiple world champion showed gymnastic enthusiasts how to perform «Batyrshina’s jump». She noted that all gathered young people have great potential to succeed in gymnastics.

In the end, Batyrshina took selfies with each of the participants of the master-class.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz