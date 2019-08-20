By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan takes serious steps in the protection of environment. Numerous laws are adopted and state programs are implemented in this regard in the country.

An event on collecting paper items for recycling took place at the Flora Hostel in Baku on August 18. The event became a major impetus for further environmental protection.

Initiated by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, Green Baku and Animal Care Club, the project aims at paper recycling and maintaining the environmental balance.

The collected waste paper will be recycled into notebooks, and seedlings for planting in the Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve will be purchased with the money to be received from the sale of the notebooks.

The event, which has previously been held twice, collected about 3 tons of paper. Sale of vegan and vegetarian food, eco-bags and handicrafts was also organized as part of the campaign. The income from the sale will be used for the treatment and feeding of street animals.

Green Baku is an environmental youth community, created to attract the attention of different sectors of the population on the problems of the increasing waste. The organization is recognized by influential international organizations such as Let’s Do It! World, Greenpeace and 350.org.

The youth community was created in July 2010 by active students as a Facebook page. In August of the same year, the number of Green Baku participants exceeded 1,000 people, but the official date of birth of this environmental movement was chosen September 5, 2010.

Green Baku activities are aimed at reducing waste in the streets, planting trees, educating citizens and especially schoolchildren, as well as coordinating the activities of volunteer organizations.

Waste collection campaigns are regularly held on the beaches of the Caspian Sea and in Baku streets.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz