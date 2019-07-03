By Leman Mammadova

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are reliable partners in all spheres of bilateral cooperation. The two countries also successfully cooperate within international organizations.

Novruz Mammadov, Azerbaijani Prime Minister, has met with Gulshara Abdykalikova, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Speaking about the importance of holding the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Mammadov brought to attention that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, being friendly countries, are also actively cooperating in the framework of this organization.

He noted that there are very good connections between two countries in various fields. “Kazakhstan always defends the position of our country in organizations and events in which Azerbaijan does not participate. I believe that this is a manifestation of friendship between our countries and it can be a good example for other states.”

Stressing the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in expanding relations between the two countries, Mammadov expressed confidence that the visit of Gulshara Abdykalikova to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of cooperation within the framework of UNESCO, as well as in various spheres.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he expressed gratitude for the support provided by Kazakhstan to the fair position of Azerbaijan.

Abdykalikova, in turn, said that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan enjoy strategic relationship. “There is a very fruitful cooperation between our countries. We always mutually protect each other's interests. I am sure that this relationship will continue to develop even more.”

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan's key trade-economic partner in the Caucasus region. Located on the route of the Great Silk Road, both countries aim at the further expansion of trade and transport relations.

For Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan the most important points of cooperation appear to be the contacts on energy issues, oil transportation, agriculture, and the use of the Caspian Sea as an important international traffic artery. The accession of Kazakhstan to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in 2006 opened up broad prospects for the states to strengthen their positions both at the regional level and in the broader international arena.

Both countries are today interested in intensification of cooperation in many areas, particularly logistics and infrastructure. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, being the Caspian littoral states, are a natural bridge connecting the West and the East. Thus, the new stage of the cooperation in the field of transport, energy and trade opens another door for Europe to the East.

At present, the two countries are working on promotion of a joint transport project - the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which involves cargo transportation from China via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further via Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

The two countries also actively cooperate within the framework of such international and regional organizations as the UN, OSCE, OIC, CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia), Turkic Council, CIS, etc.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz