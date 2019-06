By Trend

Ten students of the French-Azerbaijan University (UFAZ) have managed to reach the top ten of the National Mathematical Olympiad held among French students, head of the department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education Jasarat Valekhov said, Trend reports.

UFAZ student Laman Jalilova was able to rank fourth in mathematics in France.

---

