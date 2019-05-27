By Laman Ismayilova

Squirrels were released into the green area in the ADA University’s campus on May 24, in the framework of the "Urban Ecology" project by IDEA Public Association.

The event was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva.

The "Urban Ecology" project aims at preserving and restoring fauna species related to urban environment.

Another reason why squirrels were released in the green area is that they will move and breed naturally in the territory of the new Zoological Park and Dede Gorgud Park with abundant pine trees.

Initially, 25 squirrels were released into the campus area with favorable living conditions for squirrels.

Along with active efforts to preserve wildlife, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, extensive measures are being taken regarding protection of species belonging to the urban environment. Thus, the IDEA Animal Care Center was established, whose activity is aimed at protecting homeless animals, creating special houses for cats in the city, as well as IDEA bird nests.

The "Urban Ecology" project provides for enrichment of public places in Baku and its suburbs with animals and birds habitat and reproduction in an urban environment, as well as the implementation of consistent measures for the conservation of these species. The main goal of these efforts is to create harmony, closer and healthy links between citizens and the environment.

In the past, many squirrels and parrots freely existed among people in parks, green areas and other places. However, due to the problems that arose at the end of the last century, the population of these species has sharply declined.

Thanks to the extensive greening and landscaping work carried out in the country in recent years, in particular, the reduction of illegal logging and planting of a huge number of new trees as a result of the efforts of the IDEA, favorable conditions were created for the return of many species of fauna.

The IDEA Public Union was launched by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, in Baku. The organization aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

IDEA calls everyone to support the process of restoring the population of fauna species capable of living in an urban environment, to care for animals, and show sensitivity to them during the period of adaptation in a new habitat.

