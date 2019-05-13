By Leman Mammadova

The capital is becoming increasingly popular as one of the major cities for business and living, recreation and entertainment.

The first zone of the Baku Central Park will be ready to receive the city residents this month, Trend reported.

The zone consists of six sections interconnected by elevated pedestrian crossings and avenues.

It should be noted that a lot of work has already been done in the framework of the project on the construction of new roads, gardening and landscaping in the territory of Baku known as “Sovetskaya”. The central object of the project will be one of the largest parks in the city.

Gardening and landscaping of 23 hectares has already been completed, and an underground parking for 347 cars has been built in front of the Tazapir mosque complex. On the Fuzuli, Mirzaagha Aliyev and Abdulla Shaig streets, pedestrian bridges have been built and trees have been planted throughout the park.

The Central Park is considered as a continuation of the Winter Park.

Winter Park, or the Winter Boulevard, was solemnly opened in Baku in 2013. The complex, located above the underground car park between the Fuzuli and Mirzaagha Aliyev streets, is the biggest park in the city with the length of 1 km and width of 150 m. The park starts from behind the Heydar Aliyev Palace and extends to the Fuzuli Square.

The park has all the conveniences and is tailored to every taste, from comfortable benches and fountains to a unique natural area.

There are many parks in Baku. The most well-known ones include the Seaside Boulevard Park, Philharmonic Garden, Zabitlar Park, Khagani Garden, Zorge Park, Highland Park etc.

Located in different parts of the capital, each of these parks has its own infrastructure, numerous cafes, restaurants, attractions and children's playgrounds.