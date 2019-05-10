By Trend

The Azerbaijani and Georgian deputy foreign ministers will meet next week, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on May 10.

He added that the consultations will be held during the meeting.

"The agenda and the date of the meeting of the commission [of the Azerbaijani-Georgian commission on delimitation and demarcation of borders] will be determined within these discussions," Khalafov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz