By Trend

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people on advent of month of Ramadan.

“Dear fellow countrymen! I congratulate you on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, which is a time of fasting and spiritual renewal, reflection and prayer, mercy and benevolent deeds,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her congratulatory letter. “The holy month of Ramadan is a celebration of spiritual and moral purification, and noble deeds for millions of Muslims worldwide.”

“Centuries-old spiritual traditions are cherished in Azerbaijan. The moral and ethical foundations of these traditions remain unchanged because care, benevolence and mercy for your loved ones have always been highly valued in the country.”

“I am confident that the holy month of Ramadan will mark a period of unity and solidarity, respect and mutual understanding,” reads the letter. “May Allah accept all your prayers during these holy days! I wish you peace, happiness and prosperity.”

