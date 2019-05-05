By Trend

Azerbaijan has repeatedly proved its ability to determine a model of mutually beneficial cooperation, considering the interests of its partners, Hikmat Hajiyev, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, told Trend News Agency during “Interview with Sahil Karimli”.

He was commenting on the success formula of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

He noted that in the most difficult and troubled times in the international arena, Azerbaijan managed to build mutually beneficial friendly relations both on a bilateral basis and on a multilateral one.

He added that Azerbaijan is full of determination and in practice proved its ability to develop on a bilateral basis friendly relations with countries that have some contradictions with each other.

“Sometimes representatives of foreign media ask the question: what is the secret or what is the success formula of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy?” Hajiyev said. “First of all, in this sense, the personality of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev should be noted. A major role in establishing Azerbaijan’s relations with other countries belongs to the head of state, his political dialogue or friendly relations with the leaders of the countries.”

“There are specific examples,” he noted. “Let’s look at the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. In the development of these relations, the personalities of the leaders and the political dialogue between them are of great importance. To same extent, this can be said with regard to the relations of Azerbaijan with Iran and Belarus. These principles are one of the main criteria for the formation of a model for the success of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and bilateral cooperation.”

He added that just like the Azerbaijani president said, Azerbaijan pursues an open, transparent foreign policy.

“The national interests of Azerbaijan lie at the core of this foreign policy,” he said. “This policy is predictable. The national interests of Azerbaijan include a complex set of approaches that contain the interests of every citizen. Our country has repeatedly proved the ability to determine, considering the interests of its partners, a model of mutually beneficial cooperation. That is why the number of countries willing to cooperate with Azerbaijan is growing.”

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan demonstrates the ability to represent a successful model of cooperation, both bilateral and multilateral one, and this serves the mutual interests of the country and its partners.

“Let’s take, for example, relations with neighboring Georgia,” he said. “Today, Azerbaijani companies are leading investors in Georgia. Tourists of Azerbaijan, visiting Georgia, contribute to the economic development of this country.”

He noted that in the political arena, Azerbaijan is always guided by the rule of international law.

---

