By Trend

The official opening ceremony of the Croatian embassy was held in Baku, Trend reports on April 29.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov, Croatian Deputy Ministers of Foreign and European Affairs Vice Skracic and Ivana Zivkovic attended the opening ceremony.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz