The Baku Grave Crimes Court continued the trial proceedings on the criminal case of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayetzade, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, also Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov, Mahir Gafarov, Sadikh Murtuzayev, Tarlan Maharramov, Fakhraddin Heybatov, Ramin Ahmadov, Fariz Muradov, Salahaddin Gadirov, Erkhan Javad, Arif Ramazanov, Navai Shirinov, Svetlana Asadullayeva, Arif Madatov, Adil Mikailov and Ramiz Karimov accused of embezzlement, Trend reports.

At the trial, chaired by Judge Faig Ganiyev, Fuad Abdullayev testified as a witness, saying that he worked at the IBA since 1992, and in 2001 he headed the Moscow branch of the bank.

“After Jahangir Hajiyev became the head of the bank, he appointed me as head of the Moscow branch,” Abdullayev said. “A lot of design work was carried out there, some loans were repaid, but after I left the bank in 2015, I didn’t know what happened to the other loans. Jahangir Hajiyev gave me instructions on the issuance of loans. During my work at the bank, 69 bill transactions were carried out.”

“I introduced Jahangir Hajiyev to a man named Emin Sadig,” futher, in his testimony, the witness said. “An agreement was reached on the acquisition of an oil field, which was formalized under the name of several persons. Some 60 percent of the field was formalized under the name of bank employee Khatam Khatamov. A new company was founded in Kazakhstan and registered under the name of Emin Sadig, Fuad Huseynli, a citizen of Kazakhstan and Jahangir Hajiyev. The bank was represented by a Luxembourg company, i.e., Khagani Bashirov. As much as $16 million was paid for the acquisition of the field. A trial on this case is underway in Kazakhstan.”

Abdullayev added that Jahangir Hajiyev was aware of the funds allocated for the project, it was carried out on his instructions.

“An Azerbaijani businessman living in Russia Telman Ismayilov took a loan of $70 million from the bank,” Abdullayev said. “He turned to the Moscow branch of the IBA for the construction of trading companies in Odessa city (Ukraine). He was granted a loan. But then Telman Ismayilov started having problems, and he was unable to repay the loan in a timely manner, and he even stopped repaying the loan in 2013. Then Ismailov transferred four firms in companies controlled by Jahangir Hajiyev’s acquaintance - Khagani Bashirov. “

The witness noted that Anusha Ansari, the first space tourist among women, was also granted a bank loan.

“She took a bank loan of $12 million for the project Smart Home in the US,” he said. “Then the interest was paid off, but the main debt remained. I have no information about the fate of this loan after I left the bank.”

The next court hearing is scheduled for May 6.

According to official information, during investigations there were reasonable suspicions that contracts for the purchase and sale of promissory notes in the amount of $3.4 billion and 987 million euros were concluded with some legal entities in various countries and illegal transactions were carried out by using promissory notes in 2001-2015 upon Jahangir Hajiyev’s instructions, who was the chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, there were reasonable suspicions that Khalilov, 20 more people, as well as other people, caused damage to the bank, misappropriating 4.7 billion manats. Moreover, Hajiyev declined to pay taxes to the budget in the amount of 1,752,000 manats from the profit of Aztorg LLC, jointly led by Hajiyev and Khalilov in 2011-2014.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court previously sentenced Hajiyev to 15 years in prison, Dunyamin Khalilov to 13 years, and Ismayil Hidayetzade to 7 years in prison.

Khalilov’s sentence was reduced from 13 to 12 years and 9 months by a decision of the Baku Court of Appeals; Hidayatzade’s sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court.

