By Trend

The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Air Forces will take part in military exercises entitled "Anadolu Ankasi - 2019" in Turkey’s Konya city on May 13-24, Trend reports on April 29.

Besides Azerbaijan, the servicemen of the Air Forces of Qatar, Georgia, Italy, Pakistan and Romania will participate in the exercises.

Some 100 servicemen from the abovementioned countries will take part in the exercises.

---

