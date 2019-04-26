By Trend

The key military and political issues, related to the preservation and ensuring security in the region and the world, have been recently touched upon within the 8th International Security Conference in Moscow, Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network and Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency said.

“The global and regional aspects of security, the peculiarities of the activity of the defense agencies in responding to threats and challenges to the security of the countries in terms of the crisis in relations between the West and the East were discussed at the plenary sessions,” he said.

"Moreover, the situation in Africa, Libya, Sudan, Syria, attempts to change power in Venezuela and in general, the global problem of combating world terrorism were discussed,” Alasgarov said. “The topics related to local conflicts, in particular, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, were not put on agenda of the conference. However, the topic of this conflict was discussed during bilateral conversations and meetings with security experts from Russia, the US, Japan, Sweden, France, Serbia and other countries."

He mentioned that interesting conversations were held with Director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Dan Smith, Under Secretary General for Department of Peace Operations at the UN Jean-Pierre Lacroix and ICRC's vice-president Gilles Carbonnier.

“The issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular, the implementation of four UN decisions on the withdrawal of the Armenian armed troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories were discussed during those conversations,” he said.

“The issue of the release of Azerbaijani hostages - Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, illegally convicted by the Armenian occupiers, was also discussed,” he added.

Following the meetings, Alasgarov stressed that today the world understands and supports Azerbaijan’s fair position, based on the norms and principles of international law.

During the conference Azerbaijan was represented by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, as well as Elkhan Alasgarov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz