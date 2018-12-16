By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan," President Aliyev said.

"By moving forward along the path of comprehensive and stable development, Kazakhstan has made great strides in strengthening statehood, ensuring economic progress of the country and improving people`s well-being in the years of independence," he added. "Your country plays an active role and enjoys influence in international and regional organizations."

"I am confident that based on mutual trust and support, Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendship and strategic partnership will continue developing to the benefit of our peoples who share common historical roots and national and spiritual values," he said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace and prosperity," the president said.

