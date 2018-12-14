By Trend

Despite conflicts between the member countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), it continues to promote economic cooperation, BSEC Secretary General Michael Christides told reporters in Baku Dec. 14, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the BSEC member states in Baku.

Unfortunately, there are conflicts between some BSEC members, but it was decided that political issues won’t be discussed within this organization, he said.

However, BSEC continues to work on projects and strengthen cooperation within the mutual interests of all participants in the organization, he said.

He noted that several times a year the representatives of all BSEC member states discuss issues of interest at the negotiating table.

Therefore, even if BSEC didn’t exist, there would be a necessity to create it, he said.

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member-states was held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The main priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship are to render efficient, reliable and safe transport and transit services as part of BSEC, increase the export potential of agriculture and further develop the tourism sector.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 countries of the Black Sea and southern Balkans. The organization was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place on June 27. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.

---

