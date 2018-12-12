By Trend

Today’s development and progress of Azerbaijan, its transformation into a strong country are connected with the result of the successful policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee for international relations and inter-parliamentary ties Samad Seyidov told Trend.

“We have inherited independent, strong, economically developed Azerbaijan from Heydar Aliyev,” Seyidov, who is also head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said.

"Today, we see the contribution of Heydar Aliyev in all spheres of Azerbaijan,” he said. “The work he has done for the Azerbaijanis is bearing fruit today."

Seyidov stressed that in the first years of independence, Azerbaijan was in a very difficult situation, on the one hand, the country was subjected to Armenian occupation, on the other hand – the country faced with the threat of a civil war.

"Azerbaijan stood face to face with the threat of fragmentation and loss of independence,” he said. “People saw a way out of this difficult situation in the return of national leader Heydar Aliyev to power. The country was able to avoid troubles and was developing thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s prudent policy and firmness. Fundamental reforms were carried out in all spheres of the country."

Seyidov stressed that Azerbaijan’s integration into the world community, Europe, its various structures, including the Council of Europe, is also associated with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Along with domestic policy, great leader Heydar Aliyev took important steps in the sphere of foreign policy,” he said. “In a short period of time, Azerbaijan established fruitful cooperation with many countries and international organizations. The country began to implement large-scale international projects. The oil contract signed under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev on September 20, 1994 oil, which went down in history as the “Contract of the Century”, ensured Azerbaijan’s future development.”

“Today Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues great leader Heydar Aliyev’s policy,” he said. “Azerbaijan reaches new success every year.”

The 15th anniversary of the death of creator of modern independent Azerbaijan, the world-famous politician, national leader of the Azerbaijanis Heydar Aliyev is marked on December 12.

---

