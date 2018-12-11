By Trend

Completion of the Caspian Sea maritime safety protocol and using the sea’s resources should be in line with ensuring peace and security in the region, and it is among the region’s most important economic priorities, said Nader Pasandeh, director general for Seafarer’s Affairs & International Specialize Agencies of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Trend reports via IRNA.

Pasandeh was speaking in Tehran at the fourth meeting of Collaboration on Maritime Safety and Security in Caspian Sea.

He said that the Caspian Sea belongs to five coastal states and the countries of the region should use the available resources of this sea in order to ensure security and peace.

“Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan want a clean and safe sea,” he said.

“Single rules for inspection of trading vessels as well as reaching an agreement on the implementation of the rules governing seafaring are among the main objectives of the Tehran meeting,” he said. “We hope the representatives will achieve a common agreement on the maritime safety in the Caspian Sea.”

