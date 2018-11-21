By Trend

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia should join efforts to eliminate threats and problems emerging in the region, chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia said Nov. 21 in Baku.

He was speaking at a press conference following his meetings in Baku with Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler.

“Our trilateral cooperation is very important,” he said. “It means stability in the region. We will actively participate in joint exercises that are particularly important in the exchange of experience between our military personnel. At the same time, we will cooperate in educational and sports fields.”

He added that Azerbaijan and Turkey always supported the territorial integrity of Georgia.

“We remember that Azerbaijan and Turkey were always with Georgia when it faced a crisis,” he said.

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held a meeting on Nov. 21 in Baku with chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler and chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of developing cooperation in a trilateral format, regional stability, including ensuring the security of projects being implemented in the region, and a number of other issues.

