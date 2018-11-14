By Trend

Further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan will contribute to enhancing integration processes in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Viktor Guminsky said at a conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Belarus-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, BelTA reported.

“The relations established during this time are based on the traditions of friendship between the peoples of the two states, common interests and the mutual desire to build up mutually beneficial cooperation in various directions,” he said. “Having passed the 25-year path of productive bilateral relations, Belarus and Azerbaijan set an example of constructive partnership.”

He noted that the issues discussed at the conference not only go beyond the framework of bilateral relations and their prospects, but are also directly related to the history of the entire CIS.

“On one hand, without the independence of the states, there would be no CIS,” he added. “On the other hand, the CIS played and continues to play a significant role in the development of diverse interstate cooperation on a new basis.”

He noted the importance of the fact that Azerbaijan actively participates in the activities of the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government, the Ministerial Council and the Economic Council of the CIS.

“Giving priority to economic interaction and cooperation in the field of security, Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to the implementation of a number of humanitarian projects of general significance for the CIS,” he said. “For example, the cities of Gabala and Ganja were awarded the status “Cultural Capital of the CIS” within the program with the same name. Azerbaijan regularly hosts the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, the International Vocalists Competition named after Bulbul and the Baku International Theater Conference.”

Azerbaijan pursues a policy of broad cooperation in the CIS in both multilateral and bilateral formats, he added.

