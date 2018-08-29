By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 30.

North-east wind will be followed with mild south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +20-24˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 30-32˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759mm; relative humidity will be 65-70% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be dry in country's regions. It will be foggy in some mountainous places in the morning.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be +18-23˚C at night, +31-36˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +21-26˚C.

Stable weather conditions are expected in Absheron peninsula on August 30-31, which is generally favorable for meteorological people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz