By Naila Huseynli

Underfoot and overhead, snakes are on the move again. In recent months, snake sightings have increased throughout various part of the country.

The number of snakes increased due to the unusually hot weather this year, reported the director of the Institute of Zoology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Elman Yusifov.

He informed that this summer the number of appeals increased significantly in connection with the neutralization of snakes discovered on the territory.

Yusifov mentioned that the reason for this increase in the snake population in Azerbaijan is not only hot weather, but also an increase in the number of small rodents in uncultivated lands that are part of their diet.

The director of the institute said that the activation of snakes is mainly observed in the areas located in the Kura-Araz lowland.

“This is the territory about the Gobustan and Absheron regions to Agstafa. Moreover, an increase in the number of snakes is observed in the Salyan, Neftchala and Bilyasuvar, areas along the Kura River”, he said.

In order to protect themselves from snakes, people should repair cracks in homes, as much as possible restrict access to the cellars, which are their favorite places of residence.

“Also, since the harvest season is now, people working in the field should follow certain security measures: wear closed clothes, shoes with a high shin. While hiking in the forest, you should take a stick with you, and do not go into places with high grass, and into ravines. Now the peak of snake activity, and this activity will last until October. Then they fall into a hibernation,” said the director of the institute.

Yusifov said that in Azerbaijan there are about 20 species of snakes, but only one of them - the viper, is a danger to human life.

“Unfortunately, our environmental awareness and fauna knowledge are not satisfactory and people kill all the reptiles with the thought of poisonous. Grass-snakes are completely safe. By the way, I should also mention that grass-snakes are even not snake. They lost legs during evolution. Killing them is unacceptable,” he said.

From April 15 up to June 30, as many as 42 incidents were recorded. Most of these were caused by poisonous snake bites. 12 wounded were in serious condition and four of them were children. Death incident was not recorded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz