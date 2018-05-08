By Trend

A final declaration has been adopted at 15th Session of EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in Baku.

Committee Co-Chair Javanshir Feyziyev said that proposals voiced at the Committee's meeting and the discussed issues were included in the document.

The final declaration notes that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict plays a role in continuation of unstable situation in the region.

Support was indicated in the document to settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international law and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The final document also reflects unconditional fulfillment of the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons who were driven out of their homeland as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Feyziyev noted that another interesting point is linked with development of the economic relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

"The economic relations between the EU and Azerbaijan were widely discussed. Both members of the European Parliament and the Azerbaijani Parliament expressed views on signing of a higher cooperation agreement between the two sides," he said.

---

