By Trend

It is necessary to improve quality competition in the tourism market in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Medical and Thermal Tourism Support Association of Azerbaijan, President of the World Health Tourism Organization Ruslan Guliyev said at the press conference on April 20.

"In addition to the price factor, the quality of the services provided should also be a priority. In this regard, it is also necessary to improve the skills of people working in this field", said Guliyev.

At the same time, he said, in order to reduce the final cost of tourist services, it is necessary to consider reducing the tax burden for entrepreneurs, providing them with loans at reduced interest rates.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz