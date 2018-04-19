By Trend

Azerbaijan has a stable economic and political situation that will remain in the future as well, Lev Spivak, director general of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, told Trend April 19.

He said that Azerbaijan is turning into a very attractive country in terms of investment, and this will contribute to the country’s further economic growth in the future.

“Investors are primarily interested in stability,” Spivak said. “It is important for them that there are no risks of political upheaval or economic collapse in a country. That is, there must be certain basic conditions, which guarantee safety of the investors’ deposits.”

Speaking about the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe, he stressed the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The expert noted that this project is extremely important for Europe, because it wants to have additional sources of energy to ensure its security in an increasingly escalating international situation.

“Today Europe depends entirely on a single gas supplier and Azerbaijan is the only country that can provide alternative energy sources for Europe,” Spivak added.

The Israeli expert also noted that Azerbaijan’s role in the international arena enabled the country to become a platform for discussing issues of global importance.

“Over the past fifteen years, Azerbaijan has been confidently moving along this path by organizing various forums of international level, and Azerbaijan is now a mediator in many issues in various international processes,” the expert added.

