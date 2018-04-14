Trend:

Russia’s Mir 24 TV channel has prepared a report dedicated to the landslide victory of Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The incumbent president of Azerbaijan, chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev won a convincing victory in the presidential election on April 11, gaining 86.03 percent of votes, the TV channel said.

The report notes that over 800 international observers, including 200 observes from the CIS member countries, observed the election in Azerbaijan.

Head of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev in an interview with Mir 24 stressed that the observers didn’t find any violations during the election.

“We closely watched the preparations and the election itself, both in Baku and in all Azerbaijani districts,” he said. “I personally visited 10 polling stations. The election was well prepared and organized.”

The report said the Western observers didn’t find any violations during the election, either.

In particular, PACE noted the good level of preparation of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission for the presidential election, according to the report.

“The local CEC is pleased with such an assessment,” the report said. “All night members of the commissions were counting the ballots. Ilham Aliyev left no chances to his rivals, as he garnered 86 percent of the votes.”

The TV report then shows the streets of Baku, where the Azerbaijani citizens gather to celebrate Ilham Aliyev’s victory in the presidential election.

“The voting day turned into a celebration of stability – a name invented on the Baku Boulevard,” the report said. “Two million tourists walk there every year, which is three times more than it was 15 years ago.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ilham Aliyev to congratulate with convincing victory in the presidential election, according to the report.

“The landslide victory, as Putin said, means only one thing: the population supports the policy of their leader,” Mir 24 noted.