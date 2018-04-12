By Trend

Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the overwhelming victory in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Stav expresses confidence that during this term of Ilham Aliyev’s presidency Azerbaijan will develop further and achieve its goals and that close and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Israel that developed a lot under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev since 2003 will be developed in the future.

---

