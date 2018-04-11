By Trend:

The voting ended at the polling stations set up in the embassies of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the consulate general in Aktau, the diplomatic office in Almaty and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend April 11.

He said that the voting process in diplomatic missions was observed with high voter turnout.

Azerbaijan held presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the election.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts.

The election has been observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.