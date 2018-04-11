By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on April 12.

Fog is predicted in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-10˚C at night, 17-22˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, 8-10˚C at night and 20-22 ˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 65-75 % at night, 45-55% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, lightening and short-term rain are expected in the northern and western regions.

It will be foggy in the morning. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 6-11˚C at night, 20-25˚C in the afternoon.

The weather in the mountains will be 3-8 ˚C at night, and 10-15 ˚C in the daytime.

