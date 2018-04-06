By Trend

Azerbaijan is perceived as a very serious partner, as a friendly country by the world community, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with TASS news agency.

The president added that Azerbaijan is a country that not only declares something, but also takes concrete steps regarding regional and global cooperation, he added.

He said that the decision to pick Baku as the place for holding the meeting of chiefs of general staffs of armies of Russia and the United States was regarded as a sign of respect and trust.

“We also regard this as another element of the properly structured foreign policy of Azerbaijan. We are a country that has already organized a big number of major international events, including sports: the First European Games, the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games – with an interval of two years,” President Aliyev said.

“This is a demonstration of our capabilities, as well as a demonstration of the world's attitude towards us. Because the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Council of Europe unite more than 100 countries – more than half of the world community. We achieved this with our work, our policy and the fact that Baku became a very recognizable city on the world map. I must also say that a lot of tourists have been visiting us recently,” the head of state added.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is a stable country.

“Azerbaijani people are famous for their hospitality. Our country has all the conditions for both work and and rest. For our part, we always strive to ensure that the countries, with which we have close cooperation, also have good working relations among themselves. We live in this region. Everything happening in the region has a certain impact on us. Therefore, we must strive to minimize risks for ourselves through international cooperation. If we are able to make some small contribution to reducing tensions among the world’s leading countries, we will, of course, continue doing this in the future,” added the Azerbaijani president.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz