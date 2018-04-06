By Trend

The deadline for the transfer of election protocols from District Election Commissions to Precinct Election Commissions as part of preparation for the presidential election, to be held on April 11 in Azerbaijan, will end on April 7.

According to the calendar plan for the main actions and arrangements on preparation and conduct of the presidential election, the voting protocols must be submitted at least four days before the voting day – until April 7.

The process of transferring ballot papers from District Election Commissions to Precinct Election Commissions ends on April 8.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11. There are 125 electoral districts and 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations in Azerbaijan.

---

