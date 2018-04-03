By Trend

The Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Ri Yong Ho will visit Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on April 3.

The minister will visit Baku to attend the Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on April 5-6, he said.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” on April 5-6.

A meeting of Senior Officials of member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) kicked off in Baku April 3.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.



NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to be attended by 800 participants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz